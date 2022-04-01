Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
SUPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
SUPN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 5,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)
