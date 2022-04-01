Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

SUPN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 5,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,229 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 40,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,832,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

