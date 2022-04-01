SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.08 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.90.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.94.

SIVB opened at $559.45 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

