SVB Leerink Comments on Axcella Health Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Axcella Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXLA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.57 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

In other Axcella Health news, CFO Robert Crane bought 39,267 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

