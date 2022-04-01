Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading 1.6% Higher

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €111.10 ($122.09) and last traded at €109.75 ($120.60). 398,171 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €108.00 ($118.68).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

