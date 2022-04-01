Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

