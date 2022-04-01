Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYY. Barclays raised Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

