Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,758,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

