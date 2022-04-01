TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

