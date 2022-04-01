TAP Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 481 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,814.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $62.41 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

