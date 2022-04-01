TAP Consulting LLC Invests $45,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,988 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,626,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

