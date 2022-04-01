TAP Consulting LLC Invests $65,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

