TAP Consulting LLC Takes $197,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $299.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

