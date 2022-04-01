TAP Consulting LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHB opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

