TAP Consulting LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,779,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,543,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

