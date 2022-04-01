TAP Consulting LLC Takes $56,000 Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

ACES opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41.

