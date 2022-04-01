Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.22

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

