Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Down 4.6%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 23,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 820,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $998.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

