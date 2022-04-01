Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 436.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

