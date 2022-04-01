TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.11. TCG BDC shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 1,548 shares.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $760.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

