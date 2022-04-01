TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.13.
NYSE:FTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 219,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,911,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
