Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.

Shares of TRC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,943. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.58. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

