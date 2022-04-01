Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.
Shares of TRC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,943. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.58. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.69.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tejon Ranch (Get Rating)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
