Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKKGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TEKK remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,373. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

