Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TEKK remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,373. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.