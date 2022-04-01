Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.86.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,741. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.