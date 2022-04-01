Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,182. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telecom Argentina in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

