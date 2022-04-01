Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of TDY opened at $472.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.30 and its 200-day moving average is $431.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $478.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

