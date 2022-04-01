Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.64.

TFX stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.83. The company had a trading volume of 480,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.37. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

