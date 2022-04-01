Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Raised to €4.80 at Morgan Stanley

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.36.
NYSE:TEF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.
Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
