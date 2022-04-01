Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1493 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.97 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.27.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
