Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1493 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.97 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.22.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

