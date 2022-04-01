Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.75) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

