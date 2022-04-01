Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $167,076,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,420,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

