Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 45 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.12. 82,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,768. The company has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.