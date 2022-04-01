Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Procore Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,387,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

