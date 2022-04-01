Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,310.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 261,802 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 79,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $166.34. 153,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,832. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.88 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

