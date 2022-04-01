Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

MCD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

