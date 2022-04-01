Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.
NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. 8,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,703. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47.
