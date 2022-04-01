Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after acquiring an additional 176,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170,498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,328. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

