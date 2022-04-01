Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tenaris by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 309,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,150. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

