Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 558,071 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
