Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 558,071 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

