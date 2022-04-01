Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,507,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 7,467,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,582.7 days.

TERRF opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.