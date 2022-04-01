Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

TBNK stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

About Territorial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.