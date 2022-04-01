Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

TSLA stock opened at $1,077.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $897.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $952.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

