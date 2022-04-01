TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $160.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

