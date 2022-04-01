The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

WTER opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

