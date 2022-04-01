The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $38,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

