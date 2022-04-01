The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $223.25

Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 223.25 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 203.46 ($2.67). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.69), with a volume of 23,486 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Michael Leaf purchased 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.22 ($1,936.36).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

