The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. 10,075,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,365. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.