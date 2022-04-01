The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) to post $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,778,000.

PLCE traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.