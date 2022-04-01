The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.44.
DSGX stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,370. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
