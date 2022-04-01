The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.44.

DSGX stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,370. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

