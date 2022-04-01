The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,753. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

