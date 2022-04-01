The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 2.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 21,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,708,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $793.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 274,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.